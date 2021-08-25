Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 1,621 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.