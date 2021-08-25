Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE:BMI opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

