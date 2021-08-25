Ball (NYSE:BLL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 102,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,271 shares.The stock last traded at $94.24 and had previously closed at $94.63.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

