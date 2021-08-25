Ballast Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 2,565,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,127. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

