Ballast Inc. Has $817,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 14,649,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,489,582. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

