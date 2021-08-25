Ballast Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. 1,114,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,707. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

