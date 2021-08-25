Ballast Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballast Inc. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,082. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

