Banano Market Cap Reaches $15.44 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $242,629.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,064,121 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

