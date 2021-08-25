Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BBVA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.