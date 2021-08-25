Bank of America Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $152.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. 21,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

