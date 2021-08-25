Bank of America Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK opened at $42.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.