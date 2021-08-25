Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 140,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

