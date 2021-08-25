Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.92.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.00. 1,049,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.59. The firm has a market cap of C$84.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

