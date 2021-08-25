Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded up C$1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.88. 185,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,122. The company has a market cap of C$85.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.