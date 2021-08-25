Barclays Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,590

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,484 ($19.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,590.45. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.