Barclays Initiates Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $25.73 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

