Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.03 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $567.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

