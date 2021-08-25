Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $353.46 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00783780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00101294 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

