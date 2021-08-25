Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 79,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,097. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

