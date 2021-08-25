Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

