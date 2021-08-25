Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 60,531 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $412.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $413.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

