Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 32.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.88. 2,583,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

