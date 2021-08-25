Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 13,477 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,808,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 1,914,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.