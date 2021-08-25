Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

