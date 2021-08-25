Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

