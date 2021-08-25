Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $27,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.