Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €153.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.47 ($165.25).

Shares of LEG opened at €137.80 ($162.12) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €129.53. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

