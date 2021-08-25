Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 307,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

