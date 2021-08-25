Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 281,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

