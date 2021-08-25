Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.