BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 555 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $200,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intel by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 219,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78,108 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

