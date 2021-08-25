BFT Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $452.47. The company had a trading volume of 87,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

