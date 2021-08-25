BFT Financial Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $193.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,631. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.