BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $68.46 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,016,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,456,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 13.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07.

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

