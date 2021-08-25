BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,880,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 175,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.22. 820,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

