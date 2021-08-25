BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,328 shares.The stock last traded at $60.87 and had previously closed at $59.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $116,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after buying an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

