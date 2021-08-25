BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s fiscal 2021 revenues and underlying attributable profit improved year over year. Iron ore production in fiscal 2021 rose 2% to 254 Mt (million tons) aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). In fiscal 2022, BHP expects to produce between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore backed by productivity improvements at WAIO. Copper prices have been gaining so far this year on pickup in industrial activity. The spread of the Delta variant might put a brake on this rally. Higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices also remain concerns. Nevertheless, BHP Group will gain on efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth as well.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP opened at $65.23 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

