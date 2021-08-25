Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 40,007 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

