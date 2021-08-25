Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.84 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.19.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,536 shares of company stock worth $32,686,719 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

