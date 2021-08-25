BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 82.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BCAB traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 9,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.