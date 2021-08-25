Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $384,500.00 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
