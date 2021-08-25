Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $384,500.00 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biodesix by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

