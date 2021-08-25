Birchcliff Energy (BIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently:
- 8/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$9.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50.
- 8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50.
- 7/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.
