Birchcliff Energy (BIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently:

8/13/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$9.00.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50.

7/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00.

7/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.