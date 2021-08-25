Birdchain Reaches Market Cap of $461,231.69 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $461,231.69 and $160,900.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.