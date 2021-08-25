Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.49. Bit Digital shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 82,693 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

