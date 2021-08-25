Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.56. Bit Digital shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 57,483 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.