Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $97,481.81 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

