Bitrue Coin (BTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.20 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

