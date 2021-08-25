BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

