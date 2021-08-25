BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 754,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,288,523 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $13,901,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

