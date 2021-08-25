Blend Labs Inc’s (NYSE:BLND) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Blend Labs’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLND. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

